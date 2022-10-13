Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area

 Skip to main content
A sunny day in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department.

According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.

Police say no bomb was found, and the gun Williams was reportedly brandishing turned out to be a realistic-looking bb handgun. EPD says Williams was jailed on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and trespassing.

