...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eugene police respond to six fentanyl overdoses in 26 hours

  Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department HQ

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says its officers responded to six different severe overdoses throughout the city on July 22 and July 23.

According to the EPD, police officers reportedly responded to five overdoses between 6:05 p.m. on July 22 and 12:49 a.m. on July 23. An additional overdose allegedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 23. Officials said the victims in these overdose cases were as young as 30 years old and as old as 69. Police said officers administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions until medics could arrive. Officials say the victims in all six overdose cases survived and were taken to a local hospital or voluntarily refused further treatment.

The EPD said that while overdoses are not uncommon, six in a 26-hour period is alarming and unusual. The EPD also said some of the overdose victims admitted to smoking powdered fentanyl. Public health officials recommend anyone who uses illicit drugs, or knows someone who does, to carry Narcan, which is available at any pharmacy upon request.

