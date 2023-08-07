Eugene police respond to six overdose deaths in three days

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are warning the community of the dangers of fentanyl yet again after they responded to six overdose-related deaths in just three days.
Between August 2 and August 5, the Eugene Police Department said they responded to six different reported deaths. Although the Lane County Medical Examiner is the one to determine the official cause of death, EPD said that in each case there was evidence to suggest illicit drug and fentanyl use. EPD said the fentanyl currently circulating in the community may be more potent, and therefore more deadly, than usual.
At 12:46 a.m. on August 2, police responded to a reported deceased person behind a building. At 4:54 a.m. on August 3, police were called to a deceased person in an apartment. At 1:24 a.m. on August 4 police responded to a medical emergency near a building, and even though responders administered Narcan the subject passed away. At 10:40 p.m. the same day, police responded to another reported death in a residence. At 12:22 a.m. on August 5, police responded to a deceased subject in an RV, and at 8:32 a.m. the same day, police responded to another deceased person in a home. In all cases, there was strong evidence of fentanyl or illicit substance use in the time leading up to their deaths.
EPD said the community is seeing an increase in street drugs that are laced with fentanyl. Counterfeit pills sold as oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax or other prescription medications, as well as illicit drugs like cocaine, MDMA, or methamphetamine are often contaminated with fentanyl, EPD said. Police advised that people should assume that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl.
Lane County Public Health warned that any pills not acquired from a pharmacy would likely have fentanyl in them, and urged those who use illicit drugs not to use them alone. They also recommend that anyone who uses drugs carry Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, and be ready to call 911 if they see signs of an overdose. Narcan is available at any pharmacy upon request, and many insurance plans cover it. It is also available for free from the HIV Alliance in Eugene and CORE Eugene for young adults.