Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night.
According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
Police said the driver, Travis Tobias Miller, 35, was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police also said two passengers in the vehicle were detained and later released. According to police, stolen property from local businesses was also retrieved from the vehicle.
EPD said they contacted Corvallis police to follow up on the stolen vehicle. According to EPD, their officer found that the registered owner lived in Corvallis, but had no way to pick up his car. Police said the car was the only vehicle his family had, the family was taking care of an infant, and could not afford any additional costs. Eugene police said another officer drove up to Corvallis to bring the owner to Junction City so they could pick up their vehicle.