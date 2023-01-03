 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 20 kt, with gusts up to 25
kt today into Wednesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft today through
Wednesday. Then, seas building to 16 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners

  • Updated
  • 0
eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night.

According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.

Police said the driver, Travis Tobias Miller, 35, was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police also said two passengers in the vehicle were detained and later released. According to police, stolen property from local businesses was also retrieved from the vehicle.

EPD said they contacted Corvallis police to follow up on the stolen vehicle. According to EPD, their officer found that the registered owner lived in Corvallis, but had no way to pick up his car. Police said the car was the only vehicle his family had, the family was taking care of an infant, and could not afford any additional costs. Eugene police said another officer drove up to Corvallis to bring the owner to Junction City so they could pick up their vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you