Eugene police save man’s life with CPR

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&