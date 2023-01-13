Eugene police save man’s life with CPR

EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department.
According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported at about 1:26 a.m. on January 13. Police said a bystander has seen a woman running towards nearby railroad tracks while yelling that someone had been shot. Officers said they found the woman near west Second Avenue and Lincoln Street, and she led them to a tent where she told officers she was helping someone breathe. Looking inside the tent, officers said they found someone who had not been shot, but was suffering a medical emergency.
EPD officials said officers began providing emergency medical care immediately, without hesitation. Police said two officers traded off performing CPR for more than five minutes before emergency medical services could arrive and take over. EPD said the man’s pulse returned and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman reportedly received help from CAHOOTS.