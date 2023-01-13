 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 17 seconds and south winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small
Craft Advisory, from noon today to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Eugene police save man’s life with CPR

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department.

According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported at about 1:26 a.m. on January 13. Police said a bystander has seen a woman running towards nearby railroad tracks while yelling that someone had been shot. Officers said they found the woman near west Second Avenue and Lincoln Street, and she led them to a tent where she told officers she was helping someone breathe. Looking inside the tent, officers said they found someone who had not been shot, but was suffering a medical emergency.

EPD officials said officers began providing emergency medical care immediately, without hesitation. Police said two officers traded off performing CPR for more than five minutes before emergency medical services could arrive and take over. EPD said the man’s pulse returned and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman reportedly received help from CAHOOTS.

Tags

Recommended for you