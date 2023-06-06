Eugene police say burglaries on the rise with warmer weather

EUGENE, Ore. –The arrival of warmer weather has also led to an increase in local burglaries, according to Eugene police officials.
Police said that criminals often take advantage of residents leaving doors, windows, or garages open or unlocked as the temperature rises. The majority of these incidents occur during the day, with offenders gaining entry into homes through an unlocked door or window, police said. Eugene police recommend locking doors and windows even when home.
Authorities said the most common items stolen include laptops, electronics, jewelry, cash, and anything else that may appear valuable. In addition to locking a home’s access points, police recommend installing tracking software on laptops as a preventative measure, according to police officials.
Eugene police said a number of preventative measures can help ward off potentially becoming a victim. Hinged doors should be secured with deadbolt locks, and sliding doors and windows should be secure in their frames with lift and slide protection features, police said.
Authorities said that exterior lighting should provide even swaths of light and eliminate pockets of shadow, and motion-detection lights, along with alarm systems, are also helpful in warding off intruders. Landscaping should be trimmed to eliminate hiding places near doors or windows, police said.
Eugene police said personal property can be engraved with a driver’s license or personal identification number to aid in recovery if stolen. Mutual aid arrangements with neighbors or formal Neighborhood Watch programs are also helpful in unifying against potential burglaries, police said.
More information can be found on the Eugene Police Department’s website, or by calling the EPD Crime Prevention Unit at 541-682-5137.