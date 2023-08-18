Eugene police say increased downtown patrols addressed endemic problems

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit said its increased patrols in Downtown Eugene have yielded noticeable results in crimes and other issues handled in the area.
EPD’s SCU said they carried out an operation in Downtown Eugene that went from August 2 to August 17 that involved stationing officers in the area to deter crime. Police said officers focused on addressing issues that plague the area including quality of life, municipal code enforcement, parks enforcement, drug crimes and other felonies.
Police said that over the two weeks of the operation, the Street Crimes Unit carried out 20 arrests, handled 16 felonies, and dealt with 75 reports, in addition to numerous other enforcement activities. Police said the majority of arrests made were related to existing warrants.
According to Eugene police, the operation dealt with three drug-related cases including commercial amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. One search of a vehicle allegedly uncovered a stolen gun and dealer amounts of meth and fentanyl, according to EPD. Police said the SCU’s presence gave them valuable information on the current trends of drugs in the city, and will lead to follow-up investigations in the near future.