Eugene police say to be careful on the roads as kids return to school

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene students going back to school on September 7 and 8, Eugene police say to be watchful on the road as the streets will once again be active with kids and school buses.
Police are recommending residents stay extra alert when approaching school zones and residential areas, and to avoid cell phones, loud music, and other activities that may distract from the road. Police say to keep a sharp eye out for kids walking and biking to school who may not be paying attention to the road, and to drive defensively and be ready to stop quickly. Eugene police also remind the public that drivers must stop for school buses whose red lights are flashing, and that drivers are required by law to obey crossing guards when they indicate kids are about to enter a crosswalk.
Police also have advice for parents to pass on to their kids as they go to school. Police say to map a safe route to school that includes lower-traffic streets when possible. Officials also say that when walking, kids should cross only on crosswalks and when biking, kids should stay in the bike lane and follow the same rules of the road as cars. Police say skateboarders must use the sidewalk instead of the bike lane, and to always wear a helmet when bicycling or skating -- it’s required by law for those under 16.