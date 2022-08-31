 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Eugene police say to be careful on the roads as kids return to school

Eugene school crossing guards

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene students going back to school on September 7 and 8, Eugene police say to be watchful on the road as the streets will once again be active with kids and school buses.

Police are recommending residents stay extra alert when approaching school zones and residential areas, and to avoid cell phones, loud music, and other activities that may distract from the road. Police say to keep a sharp eye out for kids walking and biking to school who may not be paying attention to the road, and to drive defensively and be ready to stop quickly. Eugene police also remind the public that drivers must stop for school buses whose red lights are flashing, and that drivers are required by law to obey crossing guards when they indicate kids are about to enter a crosswalk.

Police also have advice for parents to pass on to their kids as they go to school. Police say to map a safe route to school that includes lower-traffic streets when possible. Officials also say that when walking, kids should cross only on crosswalks and when biking, kids should stay in the bike lane and follow the same rules of the road as cars. Police say skateboarders must use the sidewalk instead of the bike lane, and to always wear a helmet when bicycling or skating -- it’s required by law for those under 16.

