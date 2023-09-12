Eugene police searching for armed robbery suspect

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of three Eugene delis that happened early on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Police said an armed suspect robbed three local eateries between 12:31 a.m. and 1:31 a.m. on September 12. The establishments that were robbed included Patty’s, located at 1950 Echo Hollow Road, Ashley’s Deli, located at 2578 Willamette Street, and CJ’s Deli, located at 45 Division Avenue, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Police said that the suspect is described as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s, about 5’8” tall, with a thin build.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Jacob Lollar at 541-654-9795, and reference case numbers 23-13582 (Patty’s), 23-13584 (Ashley’s Deli), and 23-13583 (CJ’s Deli).