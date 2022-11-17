Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery.

EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says Harker was a suspect of multiple large Street Crimes Unit operations in 2022, including fentanyl dealing and child neglect cases. Harker was most recently arrested in a September operation that led to the seizure of more than $200,000 worth of drugs, as well as other illicit items.

EPD says Harker has skipped his court dates and is now wanted. He was indicted on 30 charges on November 8, and a National Crime Information Center warrant that lists numerous drug-related charges was created for his arrest. The EPD believes Harker is still in Eugene with his wife, Shayla Kaylawray Bennett, 28, who is a co-defendant but is showing up to her court dates and thus is not wanted. Police say Bennett has been renting hotel rooms in the area and both she and Harker are staying in them.

Eugene police say not to approach Harker, and instead to contact SCU officer Joshua Sundquist with information. Officer Sundquist can be reached by text or phone at 541-868-5096, and police say any information received will be treated as confidential.

Harker’s warrant has him listed for unlawful delivery of heroin, cocaine, an unnamed schedule II controlled substance and methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession of heroin, cocaine, an unnamed schedule II controlled substance and meth, and in addition lists charges of being a felon in possession of body armor.