Eugene police searching for missing, endangered man who reportedly left mental health facility

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person who is believed to be endangered.
According to EPD, a family member reported Andrew Ronald Carpenter, 30, to be missing after he left the Hourglass treatment facility. Police said Carpenter has medical and mental conditions that require medication, and he left without his medicine. Police said Carpenter is believed to be on foot and without a phone, and he is unfamiliar with the Eugene area as he just recently moved there.
EPD said Carpenter was last seen in the morning of March 4 in the Centennial Loop and MLK Jr. Boulevard area. Police said he was last seen wearing white-framed prescription glasses, a light-grey hooded sweatshirt under a copper or brown jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who locates Carpenter is asked to call 911 and refer to case number 23-3267.