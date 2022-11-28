 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft

Stolen work vehicle

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning.

The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.

Police reported just after 12:30 p.m. the same day that the vehicle had been located parked in front of a residence. They also posted a picture of a man, saying he had been seen taking the vehicle. Police say to contact them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-17937 with any information about the case.

Suspect in work vehicle theft

