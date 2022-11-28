Eugene police searching for suspect in work vehicle theft

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say was caught on camera stealing a vehicle on Monday morning.
The Eugene Police Department sent a tweet with a picture of the vehicle just after 10 a.m. on November 28. The vehicle is a pick-up truck modified with construction equipment. Police said it was stolen at about 8 a.m. from a worksite at First Street and Seneca Road on November 28.
Can you help us find this vehicle? It was just stolen at 8 a.m. today, from a 1st and Seneca worksite and last seen going north on Northwest Expressway. Case # 22–17937. If you have any info call 541.682.5111. If the vehicle is located call your local police agency. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/A1O55WHE7h— Eugene Police Dept. (@EugenePolice) November 28, 2022
Police reported just after 12:30 p.m. the same day that the vehicle had been located parked in front of a residence. They also posted a picture of a man, saying he had been seen taking the vehicle. Police say to contact them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-17937 with any information about the case.