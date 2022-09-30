Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager

EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect.
According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
Police said that shortly after the items were reported stolen, someone tried to use the debit card at the WalMart at 4550 west Eleventh Avenue, where they were captured on camera. Eugene police point out the suspect’s distinctive tattoo on his right inner forearm that seems to read “Ru$$el TROTT” or “Ru$$el SCOTT.” Eugene police say they are seeking tips to identify the suspect, and ask anyone with information to call detective Shawn Trotter at 541-682-5168.