Eugene police seek person of interest in early morning shooting

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are seeking a person of interest in shooting at a business early Saturday morning.
According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 590 East Broadway at 2:39 a.m. on September 2.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the suspect left the scene in a car.
EPD describes the person of interest they are looking for as a man who appears to be in his early 20s with an olive complexion, longer black hair and approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. EPD said he is associated with a silver Infinity four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cliff Sites at 541-682-5147 or CSites@eugene-or.gov.