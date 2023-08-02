Eugene police seeking donations for Lane County Diaper Drive through August

EUGENE, Ore. – All through August, the Eugene Police Department is seeking donations of baby diapers for the Lane County Diaper Drive, authorities said.
EPD said the drive is set up to benefit the Lane County Diaper Bank, which assists families who are struggling, and the goal is to help families who are struggling. Police have established a goal of 3,000 diapers for 120 babies by the end of the month, according to authorities.
Police said that donations will be accepted through August 31 at either the Eugene Police Department, located at 300 Country Club Road, or Springfield Police Department, located at 230 4th Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Open or sealed packages will be accepted, as well as any sizes, EPD said. Sealed wipes are also accepted as part of the drive, police said.
Police said that the QR code above can also be used to purchase diapers for direct shipping.