Eugene police seeking help to find missing 5-year-old

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night.
EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing as officials say she is experiencing a mental health crisis.
Stellen was last seen with his mother at about 10 p.m. on August 1 near Eleventh Street and Lawrence Street.
The EPD says the mother reported she left the child with a friend named Hannah, but no one knows who or where Hannah is. Officials say the mother was located at 351 west Tenth St. without the child.
Stellen River Swanson is described by officials as a white male, age 5, with reddish-blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dinosaur mask, grey tank top with “Reptar” on it, and blue shorts.
The EPD is asking for anyone with information about Stellen’s whereabouts to immediately call 911 and reference case 22-11576.