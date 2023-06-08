Eugene police seeking public's help in locating missing, endangered man

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing a 74-year-old Eugene man that is believed to be in danger, authorities said.
Police said that Bob Frable walked away from his Agate Street home on Wednesday evening. Frable, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on June 7 and has previously gone missing, police officials said. Authorities say that Frable will likely be disoriented and may only remember his name.
Frable is described as 6 feet tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing a brown ball cap, plaid shirt and blue jeans. The photo on the right is his most current picture, authorities said.
Police said that EPD is being assisted by Lane County Search and Rescue in the search effort.
Police said anyone with information should call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-08272.