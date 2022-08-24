Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership.
According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Police say to contact local law enforcement if you see any of the suspects. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Officer David Clark at 541-359-9835 and reference case number 22-12673.