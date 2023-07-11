Eugene police seeking suspects in copper wire thefts totaling more than $132,000

EUGENE, Ore. – Police officials are seeking tips related to nearly three dozen incidents of copper wire theft from a telecommunications company.
Police said that Lumen/CenturyLink has reported more than 35 individual acts of theft that totaled more than $132,000 in damages since June 7. The wire thefts occurred at utility box pedestals located around Eugene, according to police.
Eugene police officials said that the thefts could cause damage Central Lane’s 911 communications system and potentially impact access to emergency services. Lumen/CenturyLink officials seek to prosecute and press charges against those responsible, police said.
Authorities said that suspects may be posing as contractors, approaching the utility boxes either on foot or by use of a van or truck with temporary magnetic signs and wearing some sort of safety vest to appear official.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to email or call Detective Aaron Johns at 541-682-5843.
