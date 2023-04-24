Eugene police seeking tips for arson at local restaurant

EUGENE, Ore. – After a local restaurant was severely scorched in an early-morning arson, the Eugene Police Department’s Arson Team is investigating and asking for any information that might lead to a suspect.
According to EPD, at 1:18 a.m. on April 16, Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded to a reported fire at Nelson’s in the Whit at 394 Blair Blvd. Crews said they found a fire in the outside wall on the northwest corner of the building and extinguished it, but not before it caused major damage to the building and the restaurant’s equipment.
At the time, the cause of the fire was unknown, so ESF called in the Fire Marshal and Eugene police to investigate. EPD said the investigation was put in the hands of their Arson Team, which cooperates with the Fire Marshal’s Office to find the cause of fires such as the one that scorched Nelson’s. Now, Eugene police are looking to hear from witnesses or anyone else who might have information about the fire.
T.J. Mooney, the owner and general manager of the restaurant, said they are staying open and powering through the adversity. Mooney said several repairs are required, including a roof replacement, and they won’t come cheap. Even so, he said the community’s response has been invigorating, and they’re committed to staying open. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for repair costs.
Eugene police ask that any witnesses of the incident or anyone with any information about the case come forward and contact Officer Dave Clark at 541-359-9835 and reference case number 23-05449.