Eugene police seeking tips in sporting goods robbery

EUGENE, Ore. – After a local sporting goods store was robbed, Eugene police are asking for help identifying the two suspects.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery at Champs Sporting Goods in the Valley River Center on September 14. Police said they arrived to find the two suspects had already left the scene in a stolen grey Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was later recovered, police said.
The two suspects are described as being in their early-to-mid 20s. One suspect is a white man with a thin build, brown hair and a clean-shaven face. The other is a Hispanic man with a thin build, dark hair and a possible stubble mustache, police said.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact EPD Detective Mackey at 541-682-5175 or at CMackey@eugene-or.gov.