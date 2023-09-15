 Skip to main content
Eugene police seeking tips in sporting goods robbery

  • Updated
Eugene robbery suspects

EUGENE, Ore. – After a local sporting goods store was robbed, Eugene police are asking for help identifying the two suspects.

According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery at Champs Sporting Goods in the Valley River Center on September 14. Police said they arrived to find the two suspects had already left the scene in a stolen grey Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was later recovered, police said.

The two suspects are described as being in their early-to-mid 20s. One suspect is a white man with a thin build, brown hair and a clean-shaven face. The other is a Hispanic man with a thin build, dark hair and a possible stubble mustache, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact EPD Detective Mackey at 541-682-5175 or at CMackey@eugene-or.gov.

