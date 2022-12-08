Eugene police seeking victims of tax service embezzlement

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Eugene police seeking victims of tax service embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0
Money $100 bills

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking victims of a bookkeeper who they say stopped making tax payments for her customers and pocketed their tax money come forward to assist with their investigation.

According to EPD, a Financial Investigations Unit detective is investigating a case where a bookkeeper allegedly stopped paying taxes for customers, leaving them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties. EPD says Shirley Jean Stout, 64, operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. and collected tax money from at least two separate business customers since 2019, but did not actually use that money to pay their taxes. Investigators say Stout took money from her business customers and directly deposited those funds into her own personal account, did not upload funds to state and federal websites, and spent the money for her own expenses.

Investigators said Stout does payroll and payroll taxes for several Eugene businesses. In addition, EPD also said their investigation showed she was using funds from clients to pay old tax bills for other clients, leaving some victims unaware of the theft. EPD’s investigator said there are five known victim businesses, but suspects that there are more.

According to EPD, they and agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant at Stout’s business on December 7 and recovered evidence that they say supports multiple charges of first-degree aggravated theft. EPD is asking any local business that believes it may have been victimized by Stout to email detective Chris White with any information.

Tags

Recommended for you