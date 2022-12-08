Eugene police seeking victims of tax service embezzlement

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking victims of a bookkeeper who they say stopped making tax payments for her customers and pocketed their tax money come forward to assist with their investigation.
According to EPD, a Financial Investigations Unit detective is investigating a case where a bookkeeper allegedly stopped paying taxes for customers, leaving them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties. EPD says Shirley Jean Stout, 64, operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. and collected tax money from at least two separate business customers since 2019, but did not actually use that money to pay their taxes. Investigators say Stout took money from her business customers and directly deposited those funds into her own personal account, did not upload funds to state and federal websites, and spent the money for her own expenses.
Investigators said Stout does payroll and payroll taxes for several Eugene businesses. In addition, EPD also said their investigation showed she was using funds from clients to pay old tax bills for other clients, leaving some victims unaware of the theft. EPD’s investigator said there are five known victim businesses, but suspects that there are more.
According to EPD, they and agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant at Stout’s business on December 7 and recovered evidence that they say supports multiple charges of first-degree aggravated theft. EPD is asking any local business that believes it may have been victimized by Stout to email detective Chris White with any information.