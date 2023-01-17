Eugene police, Shasta Middle School staff address alleged knife incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a knife was discovered in the backpack of a student at Shasta Middle School on January 12, school staff and the Eugene Police Department are looking to ease the minds of parents and students while quashing rumors of other weapons brought to school.
In a message to families of Shasta students, Principal Brady Cottle confirmed that a student had brought a knife to school on Thursday, January 12. Principal Cottle said the knife itself was small, the student did not use the knife in a threatening manner, and there was no altercation. Regardless, Principal Cottle said weaponry of any kind is not permitted on any Bethel School District campus. Principal Cottle encouraged students to tell trusted adults about any situation or information that may be concerning to them, and encouraged parents to reach out with questions or concerns.
After the incident, rumors circulated that the student who allegedly brought the knife to school had also brought a firearm. Eugene police issued a statement addressing this rumor. EPD said that both they and the school investigated the incident, and that police found no evidence of a student possessing a gun, or that a gun had been at school. Police said the rumor sprouted from an overheard conversation. Eugene police also said the school took the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students, staff and school visitors.