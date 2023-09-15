Eugene police to station extra patrols around North Eugene High School after threatening post

EUGENE, Ore. – After a threatening social media post circulated through the nation and the community vaguely describing an attack on schools, the Eugene Police Department said it will be stationing increased patrols around the community out of an abundance of caution.
On September 15, EPD said it and the Eugene School District 4J had become aware of a social media post going around the community. Police said the post stated, “This Friday September 15th will open fire on schools,” and that the event would occur at “North.” Police said this post has been making the rounds all over the United States, and its origin is unknown.
The details of the post do not seem to suggest any Eugene-area schools are in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, police said they will station extra patrols in the area of North Eugene High School in the hopes of making students, families and staff feel safer.
EPD said anyone who becomes aware of a threat should call law enforcement directly. Posting on social media is not a direct contact with police and delays investigation into a potential issue.