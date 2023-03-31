Eugene Police to step up enforcement during Distracted Driving Month

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police recommend drivers put down, or better yet turn off, their cell phones while driving or they may potentially face hefty fines.
In support of a statewide campaign known as "U Drive. U Text. U Pay.," Eugene Police Department (EPD) will be placing particular emphasis on distracted driving enforcement throughout April, authorities said.
State law prohibits driving while holding or using electronic devices with very few exceptions, police officials said. Police said drivers distracted by devices like cell phones, tablets or laptops pose a safety hazard to pedestrians and drivers alike.
A driver's first offense not involving a crash is a Class B violation with a fine of up to $1,000, police said. Police said the fine may be suspended if the driver completes a distracted driving avoidance class within four months but the violation will remain on the driver’s record.
Police said a second offense, or a first offense involving a crash, is a Class A violation and fined upwards of $2,500. A third offense within 10 years is a Class B misdemeanor and may include a $6,250 fine and up to one year in jail, authorities said.
Use of hands-free or built-in devices are legal for drivers 18 years or older, police said. Authorities also said that drivers may also use handheld devices while parked, but not stopped in traffic.
Exceptions are rare, but include police, fire or emergency medical service providers, two-way radio operators or truck or bus drivers who operate under federal CDL rules, police officials said.
More information can be found on a PSA issued by EPD.