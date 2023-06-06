Eugene police warn of scam phone calls demanding money to avoid charges

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials said scam phone calls are circulating in which the caller who falsely identifies themselves as a Eugene police official and attempts to extort victims for money.
EPD officials said that a local couple reported receiving a call in which the caller identified themselves as an EPD sergeant and told them they had to pay money in order to avoid criminal charges. The caller provided no case number and usually uses the names of retired and current EPD officers and staff, police officials said.
A spoofed phone number is often used, using the digits ‘541 682’ that make the call appear as though it is coming from the local department, authorities said. Police officials said often times a second call follows with ‘911’ in the caller ID. The caller usually asks victims to pay through Apple Pay, Zelle, cryptocurrency, or gift cards, EPD officials said.
Police said that the couple who reported the scam was savvy and did not fall prey to it. As a matter of standard practice, police and government agencies never call to demand immediate payment nor do they call and advise individuals of warrants for their arrest, police said.
Red flag signs of a scam call include using pressuring the victim to provide information quickly, police said. Authorities said scammers typically request computer or phone log-in information, as well as request cash, gift cards, and credit card information, police said.
Other variations on this scam include the caller claiming to be an IRS agent, authorities said.
A list of common scams is listed on EPD’s website. Scam calls can be reported online here. Victims of a scam who incurred a loss are encouraged to call EPD’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.