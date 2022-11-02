Eugene police weigh in on blade found in Halloween candy

EUGENE, Ore. -- As police investigate three reports of small blades found in some Halloween candy in the Friendly neighborhood, some people speculate if this is a hoax.
Captain Chris Harrison with the Eugene Police Department said this is not a joke, and police are taking it very seriously.
"We believe people when they say they're victims of a crime and objectively investigate the circumstances that are in front of us. If it's found out that it was untrue, then that's unfortunate and potentially, in some cases, illegal. But there is nothing in this case at all that suggests that it's being fabricated," Harrison said.
Blades were found in Halloween candy in the area from west 24th Street to west 27th Street, and from Tyler Street to Friendly Street.
Harrison said the first discovery was called in on Halloween night. Then on Tuesday, they received two other reports with the same findings. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no additional reports. Police said that fortunately, no one was hurt.
"I think this is a good example of how important it is to inspect the candy that the children are getting when they're out and about," Harrison said.
But Harrison said if he found a piece of metal or a blade in his children's Halloween candy, he'd be making some changes moving forward.
"I imagine certainly for the families experiencing this that they are going to make some changes. I mean, I would," Harrison said.
He also mentioned future planning with neighborhood associations and parents in hopes of preventing something like this from happening again.
"I think groups of parents or many neighborhood associations and families could certainly do a lot to ensure that the supply of candy was safe and haven't been tampered with by anybody. But with all the houses in town and neighborhoods, it's certainly a large undertaking," Harrison said.
Residents like Isaac Johnson, who lives in the Friendly neighborhood, say they're already thinking of ways to make Halloween safer for next year.
"I don't know how you get a 'safe spot' verification, but maybe they have a route. Talk to the homeowners and have a route, like 'Hey, these guys are fine,'" Johnson said.
Harrison encourages parents and kids who trick-or-treated in the Friendly neighborhood to double-check the candy or throw it out and replace it.
Stick with KEZI, as this is an ongoing investigation.