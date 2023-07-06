Eugene Pro Rodeo bullfighter in hospital after accident with bull

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- A bullfighter is recovering from severe injuries after a head-to-head collision with a bull.
It happened on Monday night at the Eugene Pro-Rodeo. Bullfighter Matt Akers was doing his job trying to distract a bull from trampling a cowboy when the 2,000-pound animal collided with him, head-to-head. He sustained severe damage to his face and was immediately transported to the Riverbend PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center.
When he got there, he was put into the intensive care unit. He suffered a broken upper and lower jaw, facial fractures, and broken teeth. The blunt-force trauma caused bleeding in his brain. Akers is 38 years old and has a wife, Sharee, and two children with her.
Courtney Long is a rodeo colleague, a friend of the family, and the spokeswoman for the Akers. Her husband was one of the first people in the arena to get to him. She said ever since Monday, Akers has been moved out of the ICU but is being closely monitored by doctors.
"He has spiked a fever which indicates the start of an infection. He's also having an extreme amount of swelling and starting to experience trouble swallowing so right now they are really assessing the situation," she said.
While he is out of the ICU Akers road to recovery has just started. Akers has been a bullfighter for more than 10 years. Long said he still has feeling in his arms and limbs. As a veteran, he was well aware of the risks associated with the job. But when those risks became a reality, the accident even shocked Long.
"I've been rodeoing myself for 40 years and this is the first time I've seen a bullfighter take that kind of hit to the face," Long said.
She also adds the video shows off Akers' commitment to his job. She said many cowboys often picked out Akers to be in the arena with them. Long also said initial reports don't appear to be any long term damage. It's however not clear if Akers will ever be able to face the bulls again in the arena.
She said, "He'll likely be out of work for three months due to the fact that there are so many facial fractures and those got to heal before he can start working again or fighting bulls again."
A Venmo link and video has been set up on Wild West Events, Inc. / Longhorn Productions' Facebook Page.
The community can go and donate money to the Akers family. Some local businesses have already contributed, such as Island Fence which donated $1,000 and Wild West Events which donated $500. Akers originally started bullfighting to pay for his wife's medical bills, and his regular job is being a carpenter. Sharee Akers has been fighting her own battle against an unidentified neurological disorder.
Financially, Long said this is absolutely devastating for this family. Akers won't be able to do his carpentry job or get back into the arena.
The family was already struggling with Sharee Akers' medical bills, and this just adds to it. Matt Akers' children have seen him injured before, but nothing like this. Long has actually stepped in and is taking care of them for the time being.
Long said, "Because he is their caretaker now. You know if their mom was in good health it would be dad got hurt because he fights bulls, but because he is their sole caretaker now it's just really unnerving for them."
Akers is expected to recover although, it may take as long as three months.