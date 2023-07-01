Eugene Pro Rodeo kicks off at the Oregon Horse Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Pro Rodeo kicked off a four-day stint of rough riding and country festivities at the Oregon Horse Center on Saturday.
Thousands of people are expected to fill up the stands to watch some professional cowboys in action. The rodeo festivities will last through July 4, wrapping up with a fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day.
The rodeo is all about courage and close calls, as man and beast struggle for dominance in the arena. The event takes pride in showing off the best cowboys in the country.
For the first night, guests were encouraged to participate in the "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" theme. The night means a lot to rodeo staff.
"We make sure there is some money gathered up for cancer," rodeo announcer Wayne White said. "It all stays right here in the local community and Karla Dafoe, it's kind of her deal. She passed away several years ago but just a great lady."
The rodeo festivities are not just about the cowboys, however. Matt Akers is a bullfighter whose main job is to keep the bull riders safe from the bulls. He called the job "controlled chaos," but for the most part, he knows what he needs to do to keep both the bull and the rider safe.
"We're also going to have the barrel, parked out here, we haven't had one for a couple of years so that's going to be kind of nice too," Akers said. "That's kind of our third safety man, so if we have a bull that kind of gets way out in the arena, it gives them an opportunity as well to hide behind something or part of entertainment too is to get that bull to kind of hit that barrel."
In addition to the animal shows, dozens of vendors will also be at the event, serving all kinds of foods and drinks. Organizers expect a high turnout, and said the atmosphere is going to be electric. For rodeo clown Dalton Morris, It makes the job of being an entertainer all the more easier.
"They're right there with you," he said. "You could tell a joke and they're right there with you, you can run up into the crowd and have fun with people you don't even know. And they're just here to do the same thing everybody else is, just have fun Fourth of July week."
While the majority of the action is going to center around the animals and the cowboys, Morris said people should always be looking out for the rodeo clown.
"I'm basically in the crowd making sure everybody is having fun, clapping their hands, whooping and hollering and maybe stealing popcorns from old ladies."