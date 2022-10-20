Eugene pub staff and performers receive death threats in response to planned Drag Queen Storytime

EUGENE. Ore. -- Staff and performers at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene, including an 11-year-old, have been receiving death threats from people around the world in response to a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled for Sunday morning.
"It ranges from slurs, to death threats, to bomb threats and we've been working with EPD on just trying to like, sift through all of that and understand which ones are concerns that we should be concerned about and which ones are just people deciding to lash out at us," said pub manager Jean Woest.
Woest said there have also been people coming in and being abusive to staff as well as others circling the venue's parking lot. The threats are taking a toll on Woest and other organizers, but they are still planning to hold the event and are hopeful people will turn out for it, Woest said.
"If I'll be completely honest, it's been really anxiety inducing," Woest said. "You know, coming to work and just kind of having that sick feeling in the pit of your stomach where it's like, 'what is it going to be today?'"
Much of the backlash reportedly stems from misconceptions from the public, and rumors circulating on social media.
According to Woest, this is the second time the pub is hosting a Drag Queen Storytime.
"It is an event where a drag queen comes and reads children's books to children," Woest said. "And that's it. There's nothing else, nothing nefarious. The drag queen might do a lip sync number to a Disney song."
Other misinformation reportedly linked the 11-year-old performer to Kelsey Meta-Boren, a former Veneta Elementary School Instructional Assistant facing multiple charges related to child pornography.
The child's family clarified the connection between the two was strictly professional. In a statement Thursday, they said the two have not been in contact since before the pandemic started.
Here is the full statement from the young performer's family and friends:
"Thanks to a woman known on twitter as “@hunnybadgermom”, who also felt the need to make assumptions about the situation and release the name of an 11 yo child to millions online, We, Vanellope’s family and friends have decided that its time to lay the rumors to rest and present the facts in regard to the relationship between Vanellope and Kelsey Meta-Boren. We realize that we should have made one earlier in the week but taking care of Vanellope has been our priority. V was made a victim of doxing by Mrs. HunnyBadgerMom, who is married to a well-known Proud Boy, which caused her to be unable to attend school the entire week due to safety concerns, causing serious stress, trauma, and anxiety for the child and family.
Regarding the “relationship” between Vanellope and a woman known as Kelsey Meta-Boren, there in fact was no relationship beyond a professional one. Meta-Boren only interacted with V a total of maybe 4 or 5 times in professional settings for venues and charity events. Meta-Boren was not a family friend, nor was she ever a mentor for V in the drag world. They, also, have not had any contact since before covid, and all ties have been severed as of the time of Meta-Boren’s arrest in August. She is currently in jail, awaiting charges, and has absolutely nothing to do with the Story Hour that is being produced. Due to the lack of interactions between them, V is not a victim of Meta-Boren. There was never any “grooming” or even mentorship between Meta-Boren and V, as they never spent time outside of events.
As to those who say V is being forced into this, she is not. At the age of 7 she asked her aunt if she could participate. Sunshine, who is her real drag mother and mentor, said yes as she wanted to support her niece and let her express herself. V has been a shining star that grows brighter and brighter every time she is able to perform on stage. Her dreams include becoming a Broadway star, or in the movies, and she still loves to play with things like slime, does fashion design, and loves to participate in putting on plays with her friends. So, we have all been at her side helping her explore her dreams and let her creativity blossom.
She loves what she does and has faced bullying and criticism from kids her own age, but never from adults that should know better."
The pub is the latest target of hatred directed at drag performers and venues that host drag performers around the country. This is not the first time Old Nick's Pub has been targeted.
"We've made it clear that this is meant to be a safe space for everyone in the community, and we are going to make sure that that space stays safe especially for the marginalized members of our community," Woest said. "Because of that, we have had a zero-tolerance policy for fascists, white supremacists, or Nazis and obviously that meant that we were immediately targeted by them."
Woest said the pub is working with the Eugene Police Department to make sure everyone is safe in the days leading up to the event, during the event, and the days following the event. He said Old Nick's Pub will continue being a safe space for performers and customers.
"We're here. We're going to continue providing a safe space for performers and for children and you know, no matter what kind of people come out of the woodworks to try to threaten us or intimidate us, we're not going anywhere," Woest said.
The Drag Queen Storytime is set to take place at 11 a.m. Sunday.