Eugene Public Library offering free library cards for all Bethel and 4J kids outside Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- All children in Eugene School District 4J and the Bethel School District from birth to kindergarten are now able to receive free library cards from the Eugene Public Library.
According to the Eugene Public Library, all students enrolled in 4J and Bethel schools have been eligible for free library cards since 2020. Library officials are now saying that the program has been extended to include younger children in the same school districts, even if they don’t live within Eugene city limits. Kids as young as infants are now able to get library cards, which officials say will encourage the development of literacy.
"We're very happy to grow this benefit to include babies and preschoolers,” said Library Director Will O'Hearn. “Expanding access to public library books and resources is good for kids, families and the whole community, now and into the future."
Library cards are free for all Eugene residents, but library officials say this waiver of the usual non-resident fee affects about 1,200 students and 460 other young kids in the two school districts. The library says a library card will help parents teach their kids reading skills. For students already in school, the library says it provides materials for homework and projects as well as support for learning skills.