Eugene Public Library piloting new neighborhood return bins at Amazon Pool

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon Pool library drop bin

EUGENE, Ore. – Starting next Monday, items checked out from the Eugene Public Library can be returned at freestanding receptacles outside Amazon Pool on Hilyard Street, library officials said.

Library officials said the pilot program, which opens on May 15, affords community members an additional option for returning items they’ve checked out, including books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. They’ll be accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week, according to library officials.

"Anytime we can make using the library easier and more accessible for more people, we're eager to do it," said Will O'Hearn, director of the Eugene Public Library. "We look forward to learning from this initial experience before potentially expanding the service."

Some items will still need to be returned directly to a library desk, such as the Library of Things collection, Eugene Public Library officials said.

Library officials said that Amazon Pool was chosen as a site for the bins as its farther from library buildings than other community centers and pools. Also located nearby is a Lane County ballot box, officials said.

The library said outside return slots at the downtown main branch of the Eugene Public Library are open daily between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Outside returns at the Bethel and Sheldon locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said.

For more information, call the Eugene Public Library at 541-682-5450 or visit the library online.

