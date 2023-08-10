Eugene Public Library to host Comic-Con at Peterson Barn Community Center

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Public Library is hosting a Comic-Con event all day on Friday at the Peterson Barn Community Center, according to organizers.
The event is open to anyone between the ages of 9 and 19 and admission is free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 11. Highlights of the Comic-Con include a question-and-answer session with comic industry professionals as well as a character drawing workshop led by Robin Robinson and a cosplay competition. Other attractions include a character artist, face painting, and an opportunity for attendees to use vouchers to get stickers or prints.
“We have a really, really strong community base that is interested in all things comics,” said Caitlin McMahan, a teen librarian for the Eugene Public Library, “and although the Library is the one who put all the concrete idea out there, this is very much a community organization and Peterson Barn has been very gracious to allow us to put more people in.”
At 5 p.m., the event will transition into a rec program called The Vibe, which is open to those 12 to 18 years of age, McMahan said.
The Eugene Public Library said neither real nor prop weapons are allowed at the Comic-Con event and, as the event is intended for tweens and teens, costumes, cosplay, and “acting the part” are encouraged. Costumes must be appropriate for all audiences and allow for full vision around the wearer and should not shed loose materials. Body make-up should be sealed and set to prevent smearing onto property or other people.
Complete guidelines for costumes can be found on the Eugene Public Library’s website.