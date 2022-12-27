Eugene Public Library wins national award

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing
of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale
Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Eugene Public Library wins national award

  • Updated
Downtown Eugene Public Library 10th Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Library says a nationwide publication has placed the library in the top 3% of public libraries nationwide.

According to Library Journal, a publication focused on public libraries across the United States, Eugene Public Library was named a “Star Library” in the magazine’s 2022 ratings. Eugene Public Library said the rating places the library at the top of its class nationwide, and was earned by the library’s cost-effective delivery of key services in the 2020 fiscal year.

“All of us at the library work hard to provide the people of Eugene with excellent value for each dollar we’re entrusted with,” Eugene Public Library Director Will O’Hearn said. “This rating confirms that we’re returning a very high level of service on our community's investment. Compared objectively nationwide, Eugene Public Library stands out as a top performer.”

Public library officials said 2020 was a unique period for the library, with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic causing major disruptions to daily life and normal services. Even so, officials said the library served nearly 800,000 visitors and processed more than 1.7 million check-outs of physical items between July 2019 and June 2020. Eugene Public Library said their three locations also provided free programs including storytimes, workshops and performances for all ages that saw more than 41,000 community members attend.

