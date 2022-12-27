Eugene Public Library wins national award

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Library says a nationwide publication has placed the library in the top 3% of public libraries nationwide.
According to Library Journal, a publication focused on public libraries across the United States, Eugene Public Library was named a “Star Library” in the magazine’s 2022 ratings. Eugene Public Library said the rating places the library at the top of its class nationwide, and was earned by the library’s cost-effective delivery of key services in the 2020 fiscal year.
“All of us at the library work hard to provide the people of Eugene with excellent value for each dollar we’re entrusted with,” Eugene Public Library Director Will O’Hearn said. “This rating confirms that we’re returning a very high level of service on our community's investment. Compared objectively nationwide, Eugene Public Library stands out as a top performer.”
Public library officials said 2020 was a unique period for the library, with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic causing major disruptions to daily life and normal services. Even so, officials said the library served nearly 800,000 visitors and processed more than 1.7 million check-outs of physical items between July 2019 and June 2020. Eugene Public Library said their three locations also provided free programs including storytimes, workshops and performances for all ages that saw more than 41,000 community members attend.