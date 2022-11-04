 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain through the evening will result
in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in
navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind speeds at about 3:15 p.m.

Wind speeds at about 3:15 p.m. Officials say Eugene may see gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare.

Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch and possible wind gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour on the night of Friday, November 4. Officials say this storm could cause localized flooding and tree damage. Officials say crews spent the week cleaning up areas expected to be problematic, and will be on standby over the weekend to respond to any hazardous conditions.

“As first responders, we know the public relies on us to build, maintain and protect our public infrastructure,” said Brian Richardson, Public Information Officer for Eugene Public Works. “The strong winds this weekend will likely strip trees of much of their remaining leaves. This could lead to clogged storm drains or potentially break branches.”

Public works officials urge residents to report flooding or downed trees in roadways by calling 541-682-4800 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or the Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.

Tags

Recommended for you