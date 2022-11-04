Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm

EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare.
Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch and possible wind gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour on the night of Friday, November 4. Officials say this storm could cause localized flooding and tree damage. Officials say crews spent the week cleaning up areas expected to be problematic, and will be on standby over the weekend to respond to any hazardous conditions.
“As first responders, we know the public relies on us to build, maintain and protect our public infrastructure,” said Brian Richardson, Public Information Officer for Eugene Public Works. “The strong winds this weekend will likely strip trees of much of their remaining leaves. This could lead to clogged storm drains or potentially break branches.”
Public works officials urge residents to report flooding or downed trees in roadways by calling 541-682-4800 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or the Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.