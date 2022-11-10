Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene voters showed support for measure 20-333, a bond to allocate funding for street repair as well as biking and walking improvements. This bond measure will set aside $61.2 million to fix streets and improve walking, biking, safety and roadside trees around the community. Public works officials say this is the fourth time Eugene residents have voted in favor of street bonds, with measures successfully passing in 2008, 2012, and 2017.
“Time and time again Eugene voters have shown that they care about the conditions of their streets and the safety of their transportation network,” said Mayor Lucy Vinis. “I’m excited to see how these funds will be leveraged to make our city a better and safer place to live.”
Brian Richardson from Eugene Public Works says each ward of Eugene will receive the same amount of funding from the measure, so it is spent equally across the city. Richardson also said they have an $87 million backlog of projects, so public works tries to prioritize larger roads such as improvements to River Road. However, part of that backlog includes residential streets as well, so the smaller streets won’t be forgotten.
In all, Eugene Public Works says the recently-passed bond will fund 42 street projects, and $15 million of the $61.2 million has been earmarked specifically for walking projects, biking projects, and streetside trees. Officials said that the bond measure approved in 2017 will run through 2023, and the most recently-passed bond will start in 2024. Eugene Public Works will spend the intervening time working with other city groups to come up with a list of additional projects to work on.