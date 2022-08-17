Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer.
Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
Tim Fox and Tracy Berry at New Country 93.3 shared pictures and thoughts about their former coworker and friend earlier this week. They said his overwhelming love for his family and all of those who supported him through his 45 years of morning radio in Eugene helped him during his final days.