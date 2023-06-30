Eugene reacts to Supreme Court decision on free speech-LGBTQ case

EUGENE, Ore -- The Supreme Court decision siding with a Christian woman over a same-sex couple has stirred a reaction from local residents.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled along party lines to exempt some businesses from civil rights laws. They sided with Colorado web designer Lorie Smith, who refused to work with same-sex couples. The decision has been controversial to say the least, and some residents are saying it's a victory for discrimination.

Kirby Smalls, a licensed tattoo artist in Downtown Eugene, believes this was a blatant attack on the LGBTQ community. Smalls works for Out of Step Tattoo & Gallery, and it's no secret they are an accepting business. They have a pride flag and various other social justice symbols adorning their window. Smalls said he wasn't surprised by the Supreme Court decision.

Smalls said, "If she had said 'no thank you,' that would be different, but if she says, 'you're gay no thank you,' that's a whole different... it's a whole different, it's like saying 'you're Black, no thank you, you're Trans, no thank you, you're Latino no thank you, you're White, no thank you.' You bring race, you bring views into it and then it makes it a problem in my book."

Despite the ruling, Smalls believes there is one silver lining with the court's decision. He believes it keeps the conversation around LGBTQ issues alive and that may be beneficial for the community.

Smalls said, "When they try to push their agenda and affect marginalized people negatively it creates more opportunity for those people to be seen, to be heard, to fight, and it gives them ammunition to continue to fight back."

Disappointment is the word that best describes Father Reverend Thomas Birch Rambo's reaction when he learned about the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling. In his eyes, the ruling opens up a can of worms when it comes to discrimination.

"I wonder what would happen if a Muslim couple were to go and ask for a website to be designed for a Muslim marriage," Rev. Rambo said. "Would that also conflict? It's not impossible to believe that there would be a religion that discriminates based on color."

The Reverend, who is the director of the Episcopalian Church of the Resurrection in Eugene, said he thinks the case was brought to the court because some Christians are falling back on practices he considers to be outdated. He doesn't hide from the fact that the church abided these practices for quite some time, and he said the church repents deeply for it.

Rev. Rambo, "In our baptismal promises we promised to respect the dignity of every human being, and we look at every human being and we see every human being as an image of God. And so, when anybody is discriminated against to us it's discrimination against God."

Father Rambo said his church is accepting of all people. He said members of the LGBTQ are welcomed and are full members of his congregation.

Rev. Rambo said, "The Episcopal Church for the last several years has been working very hard for full inclusion of LGBTQ people and will continue to do so and really hope that folks in the rest of the country would too."

Both residents and church leaders feel cases like this don't help the Church's standing with the majority of people. For both, the hope is that this is a minor setback on the long road of acceptance for the LGBTQ community.