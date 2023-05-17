Eugene resident paints "slow" sign directly onto residential street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One neighbor in Eugene seems to be taking matters into their own hands to get people to slow down on their street.
In the morning of May 17, in the area of North Park Avenue in Eugene, some residents woke up to a colorful sign painted on the street telling drivers to slow down. Aaron Faltersak, a resident of the neighborhood, said he’s lived there for about six years. He said he saw someone painting the sign directly onto the street that morning, and he certainly understands why.
Faltersak said people drive down the street way too fast. There are a lot of kids and families in the neighborhood who might be walking their pets or otherwise spending time outdoors. It’s something he thinks about often – he said he has a daughter, and he wants to teach her how to ride a bike, but he doesn’t think it’s safe enough.
“It's a huge issue, people drive so fast down this street," Faltersak said. "They need to slow down because there's tons of kids walking through here, tons of families walking through here, people with animals... it's just a residential street. There's no reason to be going over the speed limit.”
Faltersak said he would like to see more speed signs in the area, and more patrols from police, especially during high commute times.
The Eugene Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment about the legality of painting a sign like the one on North Park Avenue, or if the person who painted the sign may face a citation.