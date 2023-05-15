Eugene resident warns of QR code scams, FBI talks what to do before scanning

EUGENE, Ore. -- A warning from the FBI, before using QR codes, as more cases are coming in regarding people being scammed.
FBI Special Agent Kieran Ramsey said that while QR codes come in handy for both business owners and customers, scammers are also taking advantage of them.
"QR codes are really a great invention and innovation by businesses. They really offer some convenient and easy access to their websites. But unfortunately, we are seeing cybercriminals catch up to the use of these as quickly as we've seen them become more common," Ramsey said.
One Eugene resident recently posted on Facebook, warning others of these scams. They said after scanning a parking QR code in the parking lot off Willamette Street near East 11th avenue, they received multiple bank withdrawals, flooding their account.
"That's reflective across the country, and anything reflective across the county is always seen here in Oregon, sadly," Ramsey said.
Ramsey said there are easy ways to prevent these types of scams from happening to you, saying you should start by being aware.
"If you're going to scan a QR code, really take a look at it. Make sure it hasn't been altered in any way. Make sure it's not a sticker that's been placed on some board or something else because that could indicate that it's fake," Ramsey said.
If you think it's legit and make the scan, Ramsey said you should immediately check what website you're being redirected to.
"You really want to take the time, if you're going to scan the code, to make sure that it's going to where you expect it to," Ramsey said.
If you're asked for any personal information, Ramsey said you should take even more precautions.
"Make sure you exercise caution. So, you could easily do some more verification when you're using these QR codes. Which probably adds a step or two to your convenience, but you want to make sure it's going to the right place," Ramsey said.
Ramsey said that if you do end up getting scammed, immediately call the police.
"We keep tabs on this and keep track of it nationally as well as locally. If you lost a couple of hundred or thousands of dollars, chances are dozens of other people also lost money. If we don't hear your report about this potential scam, there's not much we can do about it," Ramsey said.
As far as business owners, Ramsey said they should frequently be checking up on their QR codes and making sure their customers know what sites they should be directed to.
"They should be advertising, 'Hey, this is the only legitimate website that any QR code we are using should go to,'" Ramsey said.
But for some residents like Peter Egleston, it's not worth the risk.
"I've learned to kind of stay away from that kind of stuff a lot more these days. It is so hard to come across anything that is actually trustworthy when it comes to your personal info," Egleston said.
Others said they tend to use more precautions when using technology.
"I just take screenshots of everything and make sure you get the right confirmation of whatever you're purchasing," said Eugene resident Cooper Alishio.