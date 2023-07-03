Eugene residents adjusting to fireworks ban before Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Ahead of the Fourth of July, buyers and sellers of consumer fireworks have had to adjust their plans in light of the city of Eugene’s fireworks ban.

The Eugene City Council approved the ban on fireworks in a 6-2 vote, and it went into effect in October 2022. This Independence Day will be the city’s first with the new ban, and both using and selling fireworks within the city limits is now illegal.

Travis Worthington, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal with Eugene Springfield Fire, says the grounds for the ban were important.

"The reasoning behind the ban was to protect the community and to be considerate of those in the community who don't appreciate the loud noises, pets, and overall wildfire threat to it as well,” he said. “During the month of July it's extremely hot, dry, and windy. In Oregon we have a significant wildfire threat, so that was the basis behind the ban when it was initiated in October of last year."

But personal fireworks that a person could buy at a tent outside a grocery store are not the only ones being roped in. Display fireworks are also impacted under the city’s ban.

"Display fireworks are commercial fireworks that are put on, like the big shows,” Worthington said. “The [Eugene Emeralds] are putting on a big show. Springfield has a big show coming up this week for the Fourth as well. So those are limited to the dates between July 3 and 5, and the City Manager and Fire Marshal's office has to agree to allow that shoot."

But the city’s ban does not include everything with a fuse.

"The ban in Eugene does not include exempt consumer fireworks,” Worthington said. “They're going to be like your snakes, your pop-its, your sparklers. These are still allowed as novelties and exempt fireworks under the ban."

Worthington said even if big displays are approved by the city, they need to be finished by 10:00 p.m. because of the city's noise ordinance.

Now that the fireworks are banned in Eugene, buyers and sellers alike have migrated to Springfield to handle their firework business, even if they are just down the road from the Eugene city limits. One Eugene resident who was buying fireworks, but wished to remain anonymous, said having his own memories of celebrating Independence Day made him disappointed with the ban.

"I mean growing up I-- you know we were always able to use them and stuff,” he said. “And yeah it's kind of a sad thing to see, you know, our ability to light off the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth go away. I understand the reasoning behind it. I just wish there was some other way we could figure out a way that we could go to that would allow us to do it in a safe way."

The Valley Pentecostal Church in Springfield has sold fireworks as a fundraiser in Eugene for a number of years. And while they have had to change where they sell under the ban, Al Sollinger with the church does not see how people use fireworks changing in the long run.

"I thought it was stupid. I think it's an unfortunate thing,” he said. “I think that it's going to cause actually more problems in Eugene than what they have now. It might be quiet this year. I think in coming years, they're going to see an increase in illegal fireworks because people know there's a ban, they're going to be bringing stuff in."

Sollinger said the Eugene ban has an impact on people who benefit from selling fireworks.

"I think that it's a real sad thing for people who usually have an opportunity to sell fireworks and raise money for these things that are good causes, and that opportunity is lost,” he said.

One of the biggest things first responders have been doing ahead of the Fourth of July is making sure the public is informed of the fireworks do’s and don’ts. Eugene Springfield Fire is ready for whatever the holiday may bring, especially because of the chance people will be using fireworks.

"They tend to get involved, and we're very cognizant of that,” Worthington said. “We've brought on extra crews for today and tomorrow to maybe respond to those additional brush fires. That's what we typically see, more brush fire incidents increase in that. That's why it's important to not do your fireworks near open vegetation land. If it's very windy, maybe not do them at all."

But personal incidents are not all they look out for. They also have their eyes on the big firework displays in town.

"We also, you know, go to the shoots,” Worthington said. “So we have several shows that are being done this week, so one today and one tomorrow. We get out there, we inspect the shoots, we make sure they're going to be compliant with the code and the standard, and we are actually present at the shoot when it happens in the evening."

Even though the Eugene resident is buying fireworks to celebrate the holiday, he still plans to honor the ban that's in place.

"We live within that city and that's, you know-- we need to honor and respect and follow the laws that our city has put forward,” he said. “We don't like it? We do something to change it. You know, either electing new people. Whoever, you know, whatever the position's that's making it. Or you know, we find alternate ways."

But Sollinger is not optimistic others would act the same.

"I think it makes people that would normally not break the law at all, makes them into people who would skirt the law and I think that's unfortunate,” he said.

The Eugene Police Department says it will respond to calls for service as staffing allows. A phone number to report illegal fireworks in progress is on EPD’s website. Anyone using illegal fireworks can be cited five hundred dollars.