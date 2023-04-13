Eugene residents arrested with 35 pounds of illegal marijuana in eastern Idaho city

RIGBY, Idaho – Two Eugene citizens are facing criminal charges in Idaho after police said they found them with 35 pounds of illicit marijuana and other illegal substances.
According to the Rigby Police Department, on March 24 their officers responded to a report of a strong marijuana smell coming from a room at a Motel 6 in Rigby, Idaho. Police said they spoke with the occupants of the room -- James E Baker and Stephanie E Babb-Hackett, both of Eugene, Oregon. Rigby police said they shortly acquired a search warrant for the motel room, as well as Babb-Hackett’s SUV in the motel’s parking lot.
Rigby police said a K-9 team found evidence of drugs in the SUV, and officers found more drugs in the motel room. In all, Rigby police said they found 35 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of about $175,000. They also said they found five firearms, $816 in cash and 21 grams of methamphetamine.
Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and one charge each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and firearms. Babb-Hackett was also arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, as well as one charge each of unlawful possession of meth, oxycodone and paraphernalia. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho confirmed that both are still in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.