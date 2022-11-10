Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project.

When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is intended to make five corridors, one of which is Coburg Road, safer and more efficient for travelers. Coburg Road would see a lane marked out for the exclusive use of EmX buses, but detractors of the program believe the process will only end with more traffic congestion. Earlier in 2022, the Moving Ahead project proved so controversial that a Eugene City Councilor was the subject of a successful recall election, and the planning process was delayed.

On November 9, members of the Northeast Neighbors Association including several residents who live on or near Coburg Road met with leaders from Lane Transit District. Residents aired their grievances, and LTD officials said ground will not be broken on the project until at least 2023. LTD officials also said they plan to continue to survey citizens in the area for several months to find their most preferred options.

More information on the Moving Ahead project can be found at the project’s website.