Eugene residents speak out after police report attempted sexual assault

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is searching for a suspect after officials said a woman called saying a man tired to sexually assault her.
Police said that at about 7 p.m. on August 23, officers were dispatched to an incident initially categorized as harassment.
They said the woman told them some items fell out of her truck, and when she went to retrieve them, a man she did not know helped her. According to the victim, after helping her the man pushed her into the truck and tried to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight him off.
Nearby resident Sage Piazza was speechless when she found out about the incident.
"That's actually pretty shocking and concerns me quite a bit," Piazza said. "With so much traffic going by, it doesn't seem like it's something that would happen."
Piazza said now she's on high alert.
"It makes me more concerned about keeping an eye on my neighbors and making sure that I'm watching out because clearly anything can happen," Piazza said.
Kaitlyn Jimenez, who also lives nearby, said she walks her dog every day in the area. She said she specifically chose this area because she thought it was the safest part of town.
"I always hate to hear this happen and it really scares me," Jimenez said. " I always try to find the safest areas to walk and I feel a little bit better having a dog. But I thought that would help and it really hasn't. I like to walk in the neighborhoods because I feel most safe and because there's a lot of traffic in this area."
Janina Rager, Community Engagement Specialist with the Eugene Police Department, said keeping your guard up and listening to your intuition are the most important things you can do when you're in public.
"Sometimes people may seem so nice and want to help you, and we let down our guards. This is what I call complicit bias, some of our notorious criminals, such as Ted Bundy were great for this. Charming, good looking, well dressed -- and because it doesn't fit what we think that kind of criminal might be, we let down our guard," Rager said.
She said if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation, make noise and fight.
"Don't ever go somewhere with someone, if someone is trying to get you to go in a car, do everything you can to get away because if they get you to another location, they don't want to do anything nice to you," Rager said.
Police say the suspect was last seen going east on 19th Avenue on a red mountain bike. He is described as having tanned skin and a thick, possibly Indian, accent. Police say the suspect was described as in his mid-30’s, 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a thin build, and with short, well-kept hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a red soccer jersey with a number on the back and black pants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-12748.
Some more tips to keep yourself safe from an assaults would be to be aware of your surroundings at all times, stay away from bushes or other potential hiding places for an assailant, walk in lighted spaces as much as possible, and to always walk with a buddy. They also say to stay away from strangers, fight back and make as much noise as possible if grabbed, and to call 911 if you believe you are in danger or being followed.