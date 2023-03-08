Eugene residents weigh in on bill to put naloxone in public spaces

EUGENE, Ore. -- In the wake of the nation’s opioid crisis, lawmakers in Oregon are proposing a bill to help make potential lifesaving treatments more accessible to the public.

House Bill 2395, also known as the Opioid Harm Reduction Package, recently passed in the Oregon House with overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle. The bill is aimed at making emergency medications like naloxone more available to the public in the event of an opioid overdose.

The passing of House Bill 2395 could provide more access to tolls like Narcan and naloxone at public places like warming centers. At St. Vincent de Paul in Eugene, officials like Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vinnie’s, say the currently face opioid situations nearly every day. McDonald said this winter season, they have had to activate their warming centers more than ever. With more people coming through, they are encountering opioid overdoses at an alarming rate.

“The opioid crisis as we know has been going on for a number of years, and it continues to seem to metastasize exponentially especially with the types of opioids on the street today,” said McDonald. “So finding a way to better treat the consequences of this is very important for lifesaving opportunities.”

In addition to making naloxone more available in public spaces, another key component of the bill is ensuring anyone who administers the drug to help with an overdose is free from both criminal and civil liability. Megan Richter, executive director of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eugene, said she thinks the freedom will inspire some good Samaritans in the community should the need arise.

“Being free of liability, I think, incentivizes folks to utilize a tool that is seemingly accessible and ready for saving a life,” Richter said. “It's likened to an AED, or to a first aid, CPR type practice. And really, it's going to boil down to awareness and education. Whether or not we're able to make an impact with that tool.”

Public libraries, schools, grocery stores and law enforcement buildings are all places naloxone would be made available. However, as some in downtown Eugene such as recently-unhoused resident William Kramer say, the lack of knowledge and understanding is just as bad as the crisis itself. Kramer said he knows what life both on and off the street is like.

“Education is what it's all about, fear of the unknown is huge. The more we get to know each other and the more we get to know about each other, the better things will be. We can stifle some of these problems," Kramer said. "The disconnect between the housed community and the unhoused community is becoming greater and greater...and that's I think the majority of our problem.”

House Bill 2395 received overwhelming support in the house from both parties, and the senate had its first reading on the bill on March 7.