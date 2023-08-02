Eugene restaurant being ghosted by potential hires

EUGENE, Ore. – Linda and Keith Addison have owned the 6th Street Grill in Eugene for more than 20 years. But now the biggest challenge they are dealing with is a lack of people on staff, and difficulty finding qualified people to work for them.
"You know you go through, you take the time to look at the resumes, you know, you do your reference checks, you do the interviews, you ask them really important questions, you clearly explain what the job is and what our expectations are, and they seem really excited,” Linda said. “And then they just disappear."
When she said disappear, she meant disappear.
"You'll have someone interview and then they just don't show up for their first shift,” she said. “Or you'll set up an interview, and they don't even show up for the interview. And, you know, you'd occasionally get that here and there. But now, I just-- I don't take it personal. I schedule it during my work day so if they show up, great. And if they don't, well then that's just an extra chunk of time that I have."
She cannot figure out why her potential hires aren't showing up. But she said the way she treats her employees is not the reason.
"We make sure that our staff are well taken care of,” she said. “Because people always say, 'Oh you need to pay more!' And it's like, well, we do. And, you know, we make sure that we take care of our staff. You know, we don't tip pool. We make sure that everybody is able to, you know, if that's your thing and that's what you do then you've earned it. And, like I said it's just the most bizarre thing that we've ever seen."
While restaurant owners struggle to hire staff, some are wondering if it's because they are collecting unemployment benefits and choosing not to work. But in Oregon, getting and maintaining employment benefits is not as easy as asking for money and getting it.
Weekly unemployment benefits in the state range from $190 to $812 per week. But according to Lindsi Leahy with the Oregon Employment Department, it is only offered to people in specific situations.
"Generally to qualify for unemployment insurance benefits in Oregon, a worker needs to have worked enough hours and earned enough in wages during the 12-18 months prior to filing their initial claim application,” she said. “And they need to be unemployed through no fault of their own."
Leahy said the person also needs to be actively looking for work and be available to accept work when it is offered. The state takes measures to make sure that is taking place.
"Each week that somebody claims benefits, they report to us,” Leahy said. “They answer a series of questions and certify the accuracy of those answers. And one of the things that they supply is their work seeking activities. So in Oregon, each week you claim you need to complete at least five work search activities.”
That includes at least two direct contacts with an employer and other things like attending career fairs or taking a work source class. And while their activities are monitored, so is their time. Benefit recipients can only claim benefits for 26 weeks out of a 52-week benefit year that begins when you first file a claim.
If there’s a case where an individual was overpaid benefits, they would be responsible to pay them back.
While Addison has been weathering the short-staff storm, she knows others have not been able to do the same.
"And the sad part about it is that, you know, there's a lot of local places even in just the last three, four months that have closed,” she said. “They just can't do it anymore. You know, they don't have the staff. Or, of course with inflation right now and everything's so expensive, people are having to be very careful with where they put their money. And, you know, business levels are down."
A limited staff plus an inability to hire is the perfect recipe for things to turn.
"But, you know, for a lot of those folks if they're sitting at 50, 60 percent capacity, but your bills are at 100 percent, and you can't find staff, you know, it can only go so far till they have to make that really hard decision,” she said. “I think that's the thing that is the most painful for us to watch."
Even though it has been difficult, Addison said she is trying to find new ways to get more people on the payroll.
"It's the traffic, it's getting people to come back down to 6th Street,” she said. “And people's behaviors, you know, changed so dramatically during Covid. And now it's, you know, how do you find that magic bullet that invites people to, you know, come back and try, you know, local places."
Whether it's through the Chamber of Commerce or the City, Addison said she hopes there's a way to encourage people to start going back to local restaurants more.