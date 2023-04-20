Eugene restaurant celebrating Earth Day with music, plants, pets

EUGENE, Ore. – Earth Day is coming up soon, and a popular local restaurant is celebrating.
Beergarden is celebrating Earth Day starting on April 20 and running through the weekend. Organizers of the celebration said Thursday and Friday nights will have bands from as far as Portland playing, and Saturday will see a propagation event where visitors can bring any houseplants they’d like to trade or show off. Christine Wideen, Beergarden’s administrator and event coordinator, said they’ve been working to have an event like this for a while.
“Personally, I've always wanted to do an Earth Day event, but it's just kind of how events go and how the dates land,” Wideen said. “This year it landed perfectly where it was like, Thursday, Friday, Saturday was Earth Day, and Sunday, it just made it really nice and easy for us to be able to have a nice four-day event, and everybody was totally into it.”
On Sunday, Beergarden will be supporting Lucky Paws Rescue with an adoption event. Wideen said they’ve done adoption events at Beergarden before, and she’s excited for it since there’s usually a ton of dogs and other pets at the event. During the adoption event, one dollar from every drink will be donated to Lucky Paws Rescue.