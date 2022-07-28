Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips

EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips.
US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the owner of LI&YU Restaurant LLC -- operating in Eugene as Bao Bao House -- kept all of their workers’ tips received from customers. Investigators said the company used that money to pay the wages of employees. Carrie Aguilar, The District Director of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Portland, said that by law, the tip money should have gone directly to the workers who earned it.
“Customers’ tips to restaurant staff belong to the workers that received them,” Aguilar said. “Any attempt by employers to keep those earnings is a direct violation of tipped workers’ wage rights.”
According to Department of Labor officials, LI&YU Restaurant also failed to keep accurate records. Officials said both the misuse of tip money and failure to keep accurate records violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Department of Labor said $43,013 was recovered in back wages for five employees, and the same amount was recovered in liquidated damages for five employees for a total of $86,026. The Department of Labor also said they assessed $1,725 in civil money penalties.