...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market opens for the season

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market at the Lane Events Center is open for the season. The market will be open every weekend until Dec. 24. It will also be open on Black Friday and the day before Christmas Eve.

The market's hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. aside from Dec. 24, when it closes at 4 p.m.

"This maker's market is really special," Renee Thompson, the Saturday Market's marketing assistant, said. "You can find things that you would never find anywhere else and hear stories you would never hear anywhere else."

Diane McWhorter has watched the Holiday Market since it started in the 1980s.

"We're the community gathering which is just a big part of what we do," McWhorter said. "It's much more than just selling things and for all of us. It's much more than just making things. We just feel like we're a really strong part of the community and we're happy to be here."

The market features roughly 200 to 250 artisans and makers. This year, organizers said there will be two stages for live performances, a wide array of food booths and other fun activities.

"We have an elf game going on where you can come and find and spy for our elves," Thompson said.

For more information about the Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market, you can visit its website.

