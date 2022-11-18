Eugene School District 4J classified employees to be paid more under new labor contract

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J announced on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with unionized classified employees in a new contract that establishes a higher minimum wage as well as other benefits.

According to 4J, the new contract will last until June 30, 2025, and establishes an $18 per hour minimum wage as well as salary, insurance and paid time off increases for every classified employee. Classified employees include staff members such as educational assistants, custodians, bus drivers and food service workers. 4J says contract negotiations began back in July 2022, and reached a tentative agreement on October 27 that was later ratified on November 16. 4J says 94% of union members voted in favor of the contract.

The specifics of the new contract include cost-of-living salary increases for every classified employee -- a 12% increase in 2022-2023, a 6% increase in 2023-2024, and a 4% increase in 2024-2025. The minimum wage for classified employees has been set to $18 an hour. The district will also be contributing 45$ more to employees’ health insurance per month in 2023-2025, and employees will get an additional personal leave day from year to year. Finally certain bilingual classified staff will get an annual stipend of $750 dollars.